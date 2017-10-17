Monday night's Dancing with the Stars delivered our first perfect score of the season and possibly a new frontrunner in the competition.

The Disney-themed episode saw actor Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold performing a foxtrot to "You're Welcome" from Moana -- a song which he also happened to record for the official movie soundtrack. Their flawless routine included sweeping movements, seamless transitions and a fun dance break over Lin-Manuel Miranda's rap verse, earning the pair a trio of 10's and some much-deserved praise from some very enthusiastic judges.

"You are unstoppable!" Carrie Ann exclaimed. "This is how you would dance foxtrot in the 21st century," added Bruno.

Jordan and Lindsay have done well in the competition so far, tying Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas for a top score of 22 in Week One and just missing the mark last week with a near-perfect score of 29. It's not just the judges who are taking notice, Twitter also seems to be enamored with the talented duo.

Dancing with the Stars: A Perfect Score and a Questionable Elimination

@Jordan_Fisher .... just wow babe. You deserve every single one of those 30 points !!!!! — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) October 17, 2017

@Lin_Manuel did you see jordan fisher dance to you're welcome?! It was so amazing 😍💕 — Jac-o-lantern 🎃🍁 (@jacquik1ng) October 17, 2017

Every week I get more & more obsessed with @Jordan_Fisher and Lindsey! They're dances on @DancingABC are simply amazing #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/h13t0agqJH — Megan (@MEGyatoescurl) October 17, 2017

Voted for you Jordan 😍 pic.twitter.com/omvcrv45is — NicoleMarie (@Harmonie8510) October 17, 2017

If they keep this up, they might find themselves walking away with that coveted ballroom trophy.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.