Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars is upon us and if you plan to keep your favorites in the competition, you're going to need to know how to vote for them. If the prospect of figuring out just how to do that has you scratching your head, don't worry! We've got you covered.

Viewers will be able to cast their vote for their favorite couple via phone during and up to an hour after each new episode has aired in each time zone. However, if you're unable to do so by phone, online voting through the show's website and Facebook page will also be available for 24 hours, beginning from the start of Monday's episode at 8/7c until Tuesday at 8/7c.

See the full list of phone numbers below.

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe

1-800-868-3401

#TeamSharkeo

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten

1-800-868-3402

#TeamSonBerst

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess

1-800-868-3403

#TeamHoopsAndHeels

Drew Scott & Emma Slater

1-800-868-3404

#TeamHotProperty

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson

1-800-868-3405

#TeamFrannyPack

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

1-800-868-3406

#TeamFishUponAStar

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas

1-800-868-3407

#TeamStark

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd

1-800-868-3408

#TeamMomandPops

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvinstev

1-800-868-3409

#TeamBella

Sasha Pierterse & Gleb Savchenko

1-800-868-3410

#teamAteam

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke

1-800-868-3411

#TeamGetchaPopcorn

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

1-800-868-3412

#TeamBabiesAndBallroom

Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

1-800-868-3413

#TeamViVa

According to executive producer Joe Sungkur, the competition will be extra fierce this season. "There aren't many celebrities with large amounts of dance experience. I think it will be one of the most competitive seasons we've had in a long time," he tells TV Guide.

Get those phones and keyboards ready: Your faves are gonna need all the help they can get.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.