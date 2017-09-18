Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars is upon us and if you plan to keep your favorites in the competition, you're going to need to know how to vote for them. If the prospect of figuring out just how to do that has you scratching your head, don't worry! We've got you covered.
Viewers will be able to cast their vote for their favorite couple via phone during and up to an hour after each new episode has aired in each time zone. However, if you're unable to do so by phone, online voting through the show's website and Facebook page will also be available for 24 hours, beginning from the start of Monday's episode at 8/7c until Tuesday at 8/7c.
See the full list of phone numbers below.
Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe
1-800-868-3401
#TeamSharkeo
Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten
1-800-868-3402
#TeamSonBerst
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess
1-800-868-3403
#TeamHoopsAndHeels
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
1-800-868-3404
#TeamHotProperty
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
1-800-868-3405
#TeamFrannyPack
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
1-800-868-3406
#TeamFishUponAStar
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
1-800-868-3407
#TeamStark
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
1-800-868-3408
#TeamMomandPops
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvinstev
1-800-868-3409
#TeamBella
Sasha Pierterse & Gleb Savchenko
1-800-868-3410
#teamAteam
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
1-800-868-3411
#TeamGetchaPopcorn
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
1-800-868-3412
#TeamBabiesAndBallroom
Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy
1-800-868-3413
#TeamViVa
According to executive producer Joe Sungkur, the competition will be extra fierce this season. "There aren't many celebrities with large amounts of dance experience. I think it will be one of the most competitive seasons we've had in a long time," he tells TV Guide.
Get those phones and keyboards ready: Your faves are gonna need all the help they can get.
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.