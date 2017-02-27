ABC's Dancing With the Stars won't formally announce the cast of the upcoming Season 24 until this Wednesday, but things are leakier than a White House meeting about leaks, and names have been trickling out over the past week.

The latest rumored contestants to join the reality show include an automatic frontrunner for the Mirror Ball trophy and another showing off some of that ABC synergy that DWTS does so well. Heather Morris, best known as Brittany from Fox's Glee, and Nick Viall, the star of the current cycle of The Bachelor, will both get their waltz on in the spring edition of Dancing With the Stars, according to E!. ABC would not comment on casting rumors.

Morris' announcement will have Vegas oddsmakers scrambling to change their lines on this season's DWTS winner as she's been dancing since she was in the single digits. She's also danced backup to Beyoncé (Beyoncé!!!) and competed on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance. If you've seen any of her work, you know she can move.

Viall continues the tradition of Bachelor crossovers that DWTS loves to employ, as well as Viall's love of being on television in any capacity. He's the current star of The Bachelor, and was previously a suitor in two seasons of The Bachelorette as well as a participant in last summer's cycle of Bachelor in Paradise. We know he can break hearts, but can he cut a rug? He'll be the first member of Bachelor Nation to appear since Chris Soules in Season 20.

Morris and Viall join the previously rumored contestants Mr. T, gymnast Simone Biles, SNL's Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei. The official cast announcement will be made Wednesday, Mar. 1 on Good Morning America.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Mar. 20 at 8/7c.