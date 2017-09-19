Frankie Muniz made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday -- a feat which is even more impressive once you know what the former child star has overcome.

During the show's premiere, Muniz revealed that he survived a terrible racing accident which left his body mangled. "I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs," he explained to his partner Witney Carson.

Following his breakout role as the lead in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz appeared projects like The Simpsons and Agent Cody Banks before putting acting on hold to become a race car driver. He first major turn in racing was driving the pace car for the Daytona 500 in 2001. He eventually signed with major teams like Pacific Coast Motorsports in 2008 and Team Stargate Worlds in 2009 and competed in major races like the Formula BMW World Final in 2006.

Sadly, his passion took a major toll on his body over the years. "I think we talk about my injuries every day because I have a creaky, old body. I'm 31, but feel like I have the creaky, old body of a 71-year-old," he added.

Despite his injuries, Muniz is proving himself to be a fighter and even earned a solid score of 19/30 his first time out on the dance floor. Watch his inspiring performance below!

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.