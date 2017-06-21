Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Lifetime just released the premiere dates for its summer lineup and it looks like you'll have a small wait for some of your favorite shows.

Dance Moms heads into its seventh season on August 1 at 9/8c with choreographer Abby Lee Miller. According to Deadline , she shot the episodes started on her yearlong prison sentence for fraud. Meanwhile, Project Runway will kick off its 16th season on August 17 at 8/7c with Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and Zac Posenall slated to return.

A new show called Growing Up Supermodel, following the lives of today's young models, heads to television on August 15 at 10/9.

On July 23, Kyra Sedgwick will make her directorial debut with the film Story of a Girl about a young teen dealing with the fallout from her sex tape leaking. Based on the novel by Sara Zarr, it premieres at 8/7c and stars Ryann Shane, Tyler Johnson, Jon Tenney, daughter Sosie Bacon and husband Kevin Bacon.

Plus, Little Women LA: Couples Retreat premieres July 26th at 9/8c, followed by the docuseries So Sharp centering on the University of Louisville Dance Team at 10/9c.