Some kind of do-si-do is going on with the grown-ups of Dance Moms.

According to ET, the long-running Lifetime reality series is replacing troubled star Abby Lee Miller with former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

Miller announced she was quitting the show in an angry Instagram post Monday in which she blasted the show's producers for not giving her the credit she feels she deserves.

Burke was a competitor on 19 seasons of Dancing, but is not on the current season of the ABC show.

After Miller reportedly had been acting erratically on set and gone AWOL for three episodes, Dance Momsi brought in choreographer Laurieann Gibson to instruct the young dance students.

Miller is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud.

TVGuide.com has reached out to Dance Moms representatives for confirmation.