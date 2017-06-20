Who watches the Watchmen? Well, EVERYONE will if the following news comes to fruition.

HBO's next big project has been revealed, and it's a whopper of a doozy! Damon Lindelof, fresh off the critics' catnip HBO series The Leftovers, is in early discussions to adapt the famed and virtually unfilmable comic series Watchmen, The Hollywood Reporter says. Let that sink in for a moment.

Watchmen, from writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons, is considered to be one of the finest comics ever written. And it is! The 1986 series was both a critical and commercial success, and told the story of an alternate history in which costumed crime fighters -- including Ozymandias, Doctor Manhattan, Silk Spectre, The Comedian, Nite Owl and Rorschach -- prevented events like the Vietnam War and Watergate from happening and eventually becomes a tale of geopolitical diplomacy, space exploration, and a plot to destroy humanity.

HBO has been attached to a TV version of Watchmen for years now, with Zak Snyder -- who brought the franchise to the screen with the 2009 film -- attached. That dissolved, and now Watchmen superfan Lindelof will get his turn.

With Game of Thrones set to end after two more seasons, HBO is looking for its next big hit, and Watchmen would certainly fit the bill.