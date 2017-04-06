On October 14, 2013 the internet suffered a fatal loss that it's still reeling from to this day: Damon Lindelof quit Twitter.

A few months later, Lindelof said the decision was inspired, in part, by a desire to focus on The Leftovers, his HBO series which details the fallout after two percent of the population disappears on -- look at that -- October 14. But now that The Leftovers is coming to an end (the eight-episode final season begins Sunday, April 16), Lindelof told TVGuide.com he still has no plans to revive his account.

"Twitter just brought out the worst in me," he admitted. "It made me procrastinate, but it also made me want to be mean... I felt like if I tweeted something nice, I would just get a few likes and a few retweets, but if I tweeted something mean, it would get exponentially higher."

This theory proved to be correct when Lindelof went on a nine-hour epic Twitter rant in early 2013 about Justin Bieber's now-iconic, spiked, yellow hat that included comments like "That hat looks like Pac Man wandered into the gay bar from Police Academy" and "'That hat is f--king ridiculous.' - Johnny Depp, to Bieber, whilst wearing a dead peacock on his head." Lindelof even went so far as to photoshop the hat in question into his Twitter avatar.

While fans of Lindelof are constantly curious as to what the showrunner thinks about Bieber's bevy of bucket hats, lavish fur coat and other fashion oddities (and probably his thoughts on The Leftovers as well), Lindelof insisted that he's done with Twitter because he's just too good at being mean.

"It made me a worse person, and I don't have the restraint to not turn into an evil genius," he explained. "I think for now, I'll probably stay off Twitter. Although, I'm experimenting with Instagram and I quite enjoy it."

And you know what? Lindelof is actually pretty great at Instagram too. So for now, let's just be content with what we have.