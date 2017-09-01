Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Call it La La Land, Parisian Style.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle's follow-up to his Oscar-winning (and losing) musical will be The Eddy, a musical drama series on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday.

The eight-episode series, which will be shot on-location in Paris, will revolve around a nightclub, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic, multicultural city they're in. The musical series will reflect the multiculturalism of Paris with dialogue in French, English and Arabic. It sounds conceptually similar to La La Land, but with more nonwhite characters.

Chazelle will executive-produce and direct two episodes. The series will be written by National Treasure's Jack Thorne. Original music will be provided by Glen Ballard, the songwriter and producer best known for his work on Alanis Morrissette's album Jagged Little Pill.

"I've always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I'm doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix," Chazelle said in a statement.

A premiere timeframe has not been set.

Chazelle became the youngest Best Director winner in Oscars history with his La La Land win earlier this year. He and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins are each following up their Oscar-winning films with streaming series -- Jenkins is adapting Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad.