Stephen Colbert gathered his former Daily Show colleagues for a family reunion of sorts, as he, Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddy and Ed Helms reconvened on Tuesday's Late Show to take a trip down memory lane.

Colbert and Stewart reminisced about the first time they met, at the press conference announcing Stewart as the new host of the Daily Show in 1999, when Colbert asked him a sarcastic question while posing as a member of the press.

Next Colbert embarrassed them all with some of the correspondents' early field pieces, including the time Oliver broke his nose at a Revolutionary War reenactment.

Jon Stewart Defends Stephen Colbert's "Potty Mouth"

"Jon, did you ever feel about what you were sending us out to do?" Colbert asked Stewart.

"No," said Stewart. "I enjoyed it and would try and heighten it. John's lucky we didn't do that on pavement."

They reminisced about all the horrible racists and homophobes they met, and Colbert told the funny/scary story of the time he had to "haul ass" from a Ku Klux Klan cross-burning.

Jon Stewart, Rob Corddry, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, and Ed Helms, The Late Show

The Daily Show alumni all expressed gratitude to Stewart, who gave all of them their big breaks.

"I wouldn't have this gig or any gig if it hadn't been for this man," Colbert said.

Noticeably absent from the reunion are notable longtime correspondents including Steve Carrell, Larry Wilmore, Aasif Mandvi and Jason Jones -- which just proves how many great comedians started on the show and went on to have successful careers of their own.

The Daily Show, of course, continues on in a different incarnation with host Trevor Noah.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)