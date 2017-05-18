Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Mark your calendar for an epic binge re-watch!

After more than ten years off the air, Everwood will finally take its rightful place in the CW's streaming catalog. Per an announcement from the network, the beloved WB drama about a widowed brain surgeon raising his kids in a picturesque, insular mountain town, will be coming in its entirety to CW Seed, the network's online portal.

Everwood originally ran from 2002 until 2006 and starred Treat Williams as Dr. Andrew Brown. It's also notable as an early stomping ground for now-mega-star Chris Pratt and Revenge's Emily VanCamp, who played the children of rival physician Harold Abbott (Tom Amandes).

As part of the CW's effort to promote its upcoming Dynastyreboot, the old-school ABC soap will also be coming to the digital network. Dynasty was produced by Aaron Spelling and ran for nine seasons between 1981 and 1989.

Everwood debuts on CW Seed on June 1; Dynasty will be added two months later, on August 1.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)