The CW has decided to pull two iHeartRadio Music Festival specials this week following the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas Sunday night. The iHeartRadio Music Festival was scheduled to air in two-hour blocks on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Portions of the festival, which was held on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, took place at the same site where 59 people were killed by a gunman on Oct. 1 during the Route 91 Country Music Festival.

"Out of respect to the victims of last Sunday's terrible tragedy in Las Vegas, and their families, The CW Network and iHeartMedia will be postponing this week's TV broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Festival," the network said in a statement. "New broadcast dates will be announced at a later time."

The CW will air reruns instead.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival featured Coldplay, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Lorde and Miley Cyrus. The festival and the network have teamed up for the event since 2012, with The CW airing portions of the festival the week before it premieres its fall slate.