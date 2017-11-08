Ready for more caviar, catfights and couture? Dynasty is here for all your 1% needs, and it just got picked up for a full season at The CW.

After premiering to less than stellar ratings (1.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo), Dynasty hasn't improved much since then, which is why it's a little bit of a pleasant surprise that it managed to snag a 22 episode order for its first season. After all, the other freshman series on The CW, Valor, has not achieved a full order yet.

Once we're done popping the champagne on Dynasty's behalf though, we should take a long hard look at what this order means for other midseason shows. The CW has five shows set to air in the spring: The 100, Black Lightning, Life Sentence, The Originals and iZombie. While it's easy to assume The Originals and iZombie will slide into March or April premieres like they did last year, it's harder to figure out where the other three might fall.

Dynasty's additional order — and Valor's lack thereof — means it's likely there will only be two open slots in January for midseason shows; the 9/8c slot after Supergirl currently held by Valor, and the 8/7c slot on Fridays currently held by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Do the math for yourself, we've got three shows vying for two spots.

While we'd love to assume the premiere of The 100 will take precedence here, it's more likely that Black Lightning and Life Sentence will take those January slots since historically, The CW has failed to successfully launch new shows in the months of March and April (RIP Containment and The Messengers). If, however, The CW wants to launch Black Lightning with a good superhero lead-in, they could potentially hold it until March and put it in the slot Legends of Tomorrowcurrently holds.

Long story short, The 100 fans might not want to get their hopes up for a January premiere just yet.

Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)