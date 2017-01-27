Apparently The CW doesn't think there's already enough money-grubbing and power-hoarding in the real world today, because it's moving closer to reviving one of the most infamous hair-pulling high-society dramas in TV history.

The CW has ordered a pilot for a Dynasty reboot, according to Deadline. And it will come from people who know a thing or two about spoiled individuals: Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The project, which was first announced last September, is a modern-day retelling of the classic 1980s series that starred John Forsythe, Joan Collins and Linda Evans as members of rival powerful families. Savage and Schwartz's version will be told from the perspectives of Fallon Carrington (played by Pamela Sue Martin and Emma Samms in the original series) -- daughter of Blake Carrington (Forsythe in the original series) -- and Cristal Carrington (a new take on Krystle Carrington, played by Evans in the original), Blake's new wife and Fallon's stepmother. In the CW version, Cristal will be Hispanic.

In other CW pilot news, super producer Greg Berlanti will stay a busy man. The network has ordered a pilot for Searchers, which sounds like Supernatural 2.0 but With a Sister and Brother. In it, a bro and sis learn that their dead mom's scary stories may be real and begin finding the truth about legends and myths. Berlanti currently produces all four superhero series on The CW.

