It looks like we won't have to wait too long for the next Arrowverse crossover.

In DC TV's new "Save the Day" promo -- which features first looks at the new seasons of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow -- we get to see some fun mini-crossover shenanigans when Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) teams up with Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) to take on some bad guys.

In addition to the Flash-Legends of Tomorrow crossover seen in the video, we also know that Arrow's Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) will be stopping by The Flash this season for an epic girls night out. And of course, this year's four-show crossover event will air in four parts over two consecutive nights beginning on Monday, Nov. 27.

Supergirl will kick off the CW-DC season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c. The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow will premiere the following night at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively. Arrow will debut on its new night Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

