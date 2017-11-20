The huge, unprecedented four-way crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC'S Legends of Tomorrow on The CW just got a feature length trailer, and honestly, this is probably going to be the best four hours of your life.

The trailer begins with the event that brings all our superheroes together, the wedding of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Since this is a superhero wedding though, it obviously can't go off without a hitch, which is where the Nazis come in. Yep, actual freaking Nazis.

The epic fight scene in the church that follows looks like it's going to be one of many team-ups in this crossover, but our heroes aren't the only ones teaming up. The villains of Earth 53 (a.k.a. Earth X) are on the move, and some of them happen to be counterparts of the characters we know and love. Kara (Melissa Benoist), for example, is looking fierce and unfortunately super evil on Earth X.

The most worrying part of this trailer though? You can hear Nate (Nick Zano) scream, "Jax is hit!" in a serious panic as Jax (Franz Drameh) collapses to the ground. Ever since Victor Garber, who plays Jax's firestorm partner Martin Stein, announced he was leaving DC'S Legends of Tomorrow, we've been wondering how he'll make his official exit. This might be a perfect (and terrifying) opportunity for him to take his curtain call, if he can somehow trade his life for Jax's.

The two-night crossover event starts Monday, Nov. 27th at 8/7c on The CW.

