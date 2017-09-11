Larry David is back and nothing has changed much in a new trailer for Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. In the previous teaser, the comedian channeled his inner Dark Knight, complete with an image of his face lighting up the night sky.

The new video, however, gets back to the basics and it looks like Larry will find himself in the familiar territory of trying (and failing) to navigate his way out of supremely awkward situations. Yeah, that sounds about right for him.

It's been six years since a new episode of the beloved cult comedy aired and David had a very good reason to bring it back: he missed everyone!

"Why not? I'm a miss-er, so to speak," he explained in July. "I don't really miss things or people that much. I was missing these idiots. So I was like 'What the hell?'"

While Season 9 promises the same old Larry, it will also feature a string of guest stars including Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and more. Alongside David, the series already stars JB Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10/9c on HBO.