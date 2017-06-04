Do we finally know when the new season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere? If cast-member JB Smoove (via a few unconfirmed sources) are to be believed, then the chances are looking better than Larry David's do on a daily basis.

While introducing The Roots with singer Amanda Seale at their annual Picnic festival in Philadelphia, the actor reportedly told the crowd he had an exclusive announcement: Curb will return for Season 9 on October 1, after a five year break.

The ninth season reunites most of the main cast, including David and Smoove, as well as Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and more; as well as appearances by Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham. Other than that, not much is known. Last season found most of the characters heading to New York City; but where they'll be now (most of the series was set in Los Angeles), or whether the show will riff off the extensive break isn't yet known.

Also, given the news of the premiere came in such a non-traditional way -- Smoove's speech has only been confirmed by Reddit, and an instagram post -- you might want to take it with a grain of salt. TVGuide.com has reached out to HBO for comment, but as Larry might say (or rather, do):