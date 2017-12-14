There's more supremely awkward shenanigans headed your way.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed for Season 10, TV Guide has learned. The series returned for Season 9 in October, marking its first set of new episodes since 2011. The new season revealed that in his five-year absence, Larry (Larry David) had been writing a musical called Fatwa about famed novelist Salman Rushdie.

Season 9 also saw the return of the rest of the comedy's main players including his agent Jeff (Jeff Garlin), Susie (Susie Essman), his roommate Leon (JB Smoove) and his ex-wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), who remains a huge part of his life. Plus, a string of guest stars also appeared including Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman and Nasim Pedrad.

Curb Your Enthusiasm recently nabbed two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations including Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

While the show has been known to take long breaks between seasons, you might not have to wait that long for new episodes this time around. Production on Season 10 is slated to begin next spring.