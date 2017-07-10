Here's some pretty, pretty, pretty good news: six years after it last aired and a year after a new season was announced, Curb Your Enthusiasm finally has a premiere date.

Season 9 of HBO's misanthropic masterpiece will premiere Sunday, October 1, the network confirmed Monday. (Cast member JB Smoove announced the date last month.)

Larry David is back for 10 more misadventures, along with Smoove, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman, among others. David created and executive produces the show with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.

Season 8 had its finale on September 11, 2011, and then the show went on hiatus. It premiered in 2000.

The show has a crazily low Emmy-nominations-to-wins ratio, having been nominated for 39 awards over its lifespan and winning two, one for directing in 2003 and one for editing in 2012. It's been nominated for Comedy Series seven times and David has been nominated for Comedy Actor five times, but no dice. Maybe that'll be something Larry complains about this season.

Check out this teaser art: