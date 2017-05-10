Hey, baby girl, did you miss Morgan (Shemar Moore)?

Well, he's back on Wednesday's Criminal Minds finale and no one is happier than Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), as you can see in our exclusive first look. "Oh my god! It's you! It's really you!" she exclaims before hugging her "chocolate thunder." "You smell like hope and happiness."

But before they can celebrate any further, Morgan has some bad news to share. He had gotten a text that appeared to be from Garcia alerting him that Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is out of prison. But it is really from Mr. Scratch, who had hacked her phone.

"Scratch isn't getting to Hotch (Thomas Gibson) to get us that message because Hotch is in Witness Protection, but he did get to Morgan even though Morgan is a civilian now," showrunner Erica Messer told TVGuide.com. "That's still a little disheartening that Scratch can have so much reach.

"It was so much fun to have Shemar back," she continued. "It was like old times, a big reunion. And it's fun to see Derek Morgan as a dad. ... There's a fun little moment between him and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) in there too." And you can see it in the sneak peek!

The Season 12 finale of Criminal Minds airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)