Reid may have remembered something he'd like to forget.

In Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds, which was directed by star Joe Mantegna, Tara (Aisha Tyler) visits Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in prison so they can try another cognitive interview in hopes of restoring his memory of Nadine Ramos' murder in that Mexican motel room.

Reid recalls several of the details he already told Prentiss (Paget Brewster), including that he temporarily blacked out after a man rushed in and started stabbing Nadine. But when Reid ambled over to help Nadine, he ended up with the knife in his hand, standing over her body. "It's in my hand. I'm bleeding," he tells Tara in our exclusive sneak peek.

"Because you cut your hand," she says, offering a perfectly valid explanation. But Reid shakes his head and snaps out of it, telling her that "it all goes blank after that."



"You're psychologically blocking whatever happens next," Tara says.

Why? Maybe because he actually did stab her...

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

