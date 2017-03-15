Well, this certainly doesn't help Reid's case.

In our exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds, JJ (A.J. Cook) comes bearing bad news when she visits Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) in prison: His full tox screen came back negative. Which means he ostensibly wasn't drugged during this whole murder/high-speed car chase fiasco. But we all know he totally, definitely was by Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) -- probably.

"That's the only way to prove Scratch is behind all this," Reid dejectedly says.

"We'll find another way," JJ replies. "It was too late by the time we took that blood test. You must've metabolized everything."



Scratch so would calculate down to the nanosecond how long his drug cocktail would be traceable in Reid's body. He's got him right where he wants him. But JJ's obviously not giving up on her boy Spence that easily. Watch her full pep talk in our clip -- and see how adorably protective Reid is of the other inmates looking at JJ.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

