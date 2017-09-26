The pressure is on in the Criminal Minds Season 13 premiere to find Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) -- but is Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) going to buckle under it?

We have a sneak peek at the first episode of the "Lucky 13" season and it seems our star agent hasn't gotten back to the top of his game when the team needs him most. Reid, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and Simmons (Daniel Henney) are in the office desperately trying to figure out a lead to find Scratch and save Prentiss (Paget Brewster) -- who seems to have survived the season finale car crash, at least for now.

Reid eventually cracks the code they need to move forward, but the resident genius is frustrated that his logistical skills aren't up to his usual standard. It takes him an hour to figure out what should have taken him 60 seconds and that kind of delay isn't acceptable in a time of crisis, especially for Reid and especially when members of their own team are in jeopardy.

Can he get it together in time to be the hero the team needs?

Season 13 of Criminal Minds premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on CBS.

