Game 7 of the World Series is an exciting time for sports fans, but maybe not so much for Wednesday's CBS primetime fans.

This week's new episodes of Criminal Minds and SEAL Team are being pushed until next week as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros to determine the MLB world champions on Fox. CBS will air a new episode of Survivor as planned, followed by two repeat episodes of SEAL Team from October.

Hey Baby Girls: Shemar Moore Answers Your Burning Questions

Criminal Minds will return next week with "The Bunker," a case that takes the team to Virginia to investigate the kidnappings of four women. On SEAL Team's, "The Spinning Wheel," Jason (David Boreanaz) and his crew must work with his longtime rival, Beau Fuller (Sharif Atkins), and his team to plan and perfect a raid under the watchful eye of top military brass.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9/8c, followed by Criminal Minds at 10/9c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)