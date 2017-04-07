It's lucky No. 13 for Criminal Minds: CBS has renewed the procedural for a 13th season, the network announced Friday.
The show was not part of the network's batch of early renewals last month, but that's nothing new. Because ABC Studios co-produces the drama, negotiations often come down to the wire -- see 2013, 2015 and last year.
Season 12 has been an eventful one, to say the least. Thomas Gibson was dismissed over the summer after an altercation with a writer/producer, Paget Brewster returned as a series regular, and the BAU got fresh blood in Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Shemar Moore, who departed last year, is slated to return for the Season 12 finale.
The fate of spin-off Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, along with Elementary, 2 Broke Girls, The Odd Couple and The Great Indoors, has yet to be determined.
Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.
(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)