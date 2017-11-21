The FBI is going head to head with the press this week on Criminal Minds.

We've got another narcisistic unsub on our hands and the local paper isn't helping things at all. In our exclusive clip, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and JJ (A.J. Cook) go toe-to-toe with the news editor of the paper to try and dissuade her from publishing a story that will only fuel and embolden the unsub killing innocent people.

It's not just the paper wanting to get a big story, though. There's a leak that's giving the journalists classified info and making it that much harder for the team at the BAU to catch their killer. When Rossi and JJ try to explain the stakes involved, the news editor balks and holds up her First Amendment rights. They're going to have to try and use a different tactic if they want the local paper to play ball.

Criminal Minds continues Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

