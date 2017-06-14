Good news, Criminal Minds fans: JJ and Garcia will be back for Season 13.

The actresses who play them, A.J. Cook and Kirsten Vangsness, have closed deals with co-producers CBS and ABC Studios that have secured them healthy raises, Deadline reports.

Vangsness and Cook, who have each been with Criminal Minds since Season 1, were seeking parity with male co-star Matthew Gray Gubler, who has also been with the show since Season 1 but was paid more. Deadline says that their raises "essentially" put them on par with him, and they were willing to walk if they didn't get it. Gubler and Joe Mantegna closed new deals last month.

These four will return alongside Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. Damon Gupton, who joined the cast last season after the dismissal of Thomas Gibson last year, will not be returning.

Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook, Criminal Minds

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)