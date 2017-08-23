We may not have seen the last of Jane Lynch on Criminal Minds.

The actress says she doesn't know for sure if she'll reappear as Diana Reid in the upcoming season, but she's definitely ready to come back if the BAU gives her a call.

"I don't know if you're going to see Diana Reid again. I hope you do. I would love to come back," Lynch told TV Guide during the Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting her NBC show Hollywood Game Night. "She's in a very interesting place right now. She's suffering from Alzheimer's but she has moments of perfect clarity. She and Matthew Gubler's character [Spencer Reid] have a very interesting, very complicated but very loving relationship. it'd be great to dive in to that again."

Criminal Minds Boss on That Cast Shake-Up: "Everything Was a Thoughtful Decision"

The last time we saw Diana, she was safely returned to the BAU after being held hostage by Cat Adams (Aubrey Plaza) and Lindsey (Gia Mantegna). She could return any time as Reid tries to find his way back to working with his team.

Season 13 of Criminal Minds premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on CBS. Hollywood Game Night currently airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS).

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald