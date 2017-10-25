The BAU is tracking one of their most notorious killers again on this week's Criminal Minds.

The team is given a case that has them back to tailing Floyd Feylinn Ferell (Jamie Kennedy), a criminal better known as Lucky because he was so good at evading law enforcement. While it's hard to forget Floyd's cannibalistic practices, he's also memorable for being the killer the team was chasing the night Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) was shot.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the team is shocked to find out that Floyd has been allowed out of his mental hospital for home visits, meaning it is entirely possible he's responsible for a new set of killings. However, there's a new argument being raised that Floyd not only isn't the killer now, but he never was behind any of the heinous crimes he was persecuted for. When Floyd's lawyer meets with the team, he posits that Floyd was manipulated by the actual killer and can't be held responsible for any of his actions.

Is it possible that the team got it wrong a decade ago and condemned an innocent man? Tell that to the people who ate his human barbecue!

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)