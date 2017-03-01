Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Orange is the new Reid -- or baby blue actually.

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) begins his jail stint on Wednesday's Criminal Minds as he awaits trial in his murder case. Luckily -- or as lucky as you can be in the big house -- he's already made a new pal.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Reid meets Calvin Shaw (Harold Perrineau), a former FBI agent incarcerated for killing one of his informants in 2005. He's charismatic, assured and a bookworm like Reid. But is he really looking out for our boy?

"He's kind of mysterious and will be around for a few episodes," showrunner Erica Messer told TVGuide.com. "Harold is amazing and we've all been fans of his since Oz and Lost. To have him with us is just a joy. "

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

