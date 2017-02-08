Is Criminal Minds' latest unsub preying on heartbroken guys?

That's what it certainly looks like in our exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's new episode. Bodies of male victims are turning up left and right with scarcely a way to easily identify them. But leave it to Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) -- who's finally back with the BAU on site -- to figure out the common ground between the first two victims: They had both recently gone through bad breakups and were running up bar tabs drowning their sorrows.

Poor guys. They probably thought spending Valentine's Day alone would be the worst of it.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)