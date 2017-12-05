The BAU is heading to Roswell, NM this week on Criminal Minds when two members of a conspiracy group are killed in quick succession, but they get more than they bargained for when they arrive.

It turns out the group being investigated has some very strong anti-government conspiracies and Lewis' (Aisha Tyler) interrogation of one of their members is going to be a serious trigger warning for some watchers. Lewis is asking if a piece of evidence has any meaning to her detainee and is greeted with a lecture on the relation of Catcher and the Rye — the classic novel by J.D. Salinger — to some of our country's most notorious killers.

If the memory of Holden Caulfield being ruined wasn't enough, the woman goes on to claim that the United States' mass shootings were all staged by the government. Yes, she goes as far to say that Sandy Hook, the elementary school where 20 young children were massacred along with six adults in 2014, was actually the work of the government trying to brainwash citizens.

It sounds like this group has been listening to too much conservative radio host Alex Jones. How is the team going to handle it though?

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)