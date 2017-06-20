Special Agent Matt Simmons will be remaining stateside when Criminal Minds returns for Season 13 this fall.

Daniel Henney, who played Simmons on the Criminal Minds spin-off Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, will join the flagship show as a series regular in the fall, TVGuide.com has learned. Henney had a recurring role last season helping the team exonerate Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) after he was arrested for murder in Mexico.

Henney's promotion comes just one week after CBS announced that Damon Gupton would not return for the next season. Gupton was recruited to the show to replace Thomas Gibson, who was fired from Criminal Minds at the start of last season for a physical altercation with a producer on set.

Henney's fellow series regular stars include Gubler, Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez.

Criminal Minds returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on CBS.

