Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders brings the IRT to South Korea, but the trip is a "two birds, one stone" kind of thing for Simmons (Daniel Henney).

As seen in our exclusive first look, the team is there to solve the murder of Jessica (Briana White), an American college student who was found dead and disfigured after a night in a club that "books" meetings between men and women. Surveillance footage has narrowed the case down to one major suspect. "The white guy," Simmons points out, but he might not be completely focused on the case.

That's because Simmons is also back in South Korea to honor his mother's dying wish. "His mother has passed away and she wanted him to locate his grandmother," Henney tells TVGuide.com. "He has a personal investment being there."

Will he find her?

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)