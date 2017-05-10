Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

What kind of murderer would kill his victim and then redress him with his clothes inside out?

That's what the IRT has to figure out on Wednesday's Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, when they're called to investigate a singer's death in Jamaica. Luckily, Clara (Alana De La Garza) is totally up to speed on all her ancient death rituals. "This is Obeah," she says in our exclusive sneak peek.

O-what now? It's a duppy ritual, she explains to the team. "Its followers believe that every person has two souls, a good soul and an earthly soul," she says. "When a person dies ... the earthly soul remains in the body for three days and if certain burial rituals are not performed" -- like redressing the person with clothes inside out -- "that earthly spirit can escape the body and become a malevolent spirit called a duppy."



In other words, duppy = ghost.

Still, according to Clara, duppy rituals aren't very common today, so why is this unsub enacting them?

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

