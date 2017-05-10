What kind of murderer would kill his victim and then redress him with his clothes inside out?
That's what the IRT has to figure out on Wednesday's Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, when they're called to investigate a singer's death in Jamaica. Luckily, Clara (Alana De La Garza) is totally up to speed on all her ancient death rituals. "This is Obeah," she says in our exclusive sneak peek.
O-what now? It's a duppy ritual, she explains to the team. "Its followers believe that every person has two souls, a good soul and an earthly soul," she says. "When a person dies ... the earthly soul remains in the body for three days and if certain burial rituals are not performed" -- like redressing the person with clothes inside out -- "that earthly spirit can escape the body and become a malevolent spirit called a duppy."
In other words, duppy = ghost.
Still, according to Clara, duppy rituals aren't very common today, so why is this unsub enacting them?
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.
