For the second week in a row, the BAU is helping out the IRT.

Criminal Minds' Rossi (Joe Mantegna) stops by Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders after the IRT is called upon to investigate a series of murders that resembles the M.O. of an infamous Italian serial killer dubbed the Monster of Florence (MoF? MF? Heh). Who happened to develop the profile for the Monster 20 years ago? Why, Rossi, of course. So he's in a unique position to pitch in.

In our exclusive sneak peek, Rossi shares his findings from way back when -- including his observation that the Monster was not unlike another real-life serial killer -- and they don't paint a pretty picture, to say the least. Let's hope the copycat similarities stop there.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

