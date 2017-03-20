Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders jet is real and spectacular. OK, it's not a real jet, but the jet set is really, really big.

Daniel Henney, who plays Simmons, took TVGuide.com on a tour inside the IRT's home away from home (aka Betsy Ross), which had to be massive enough to not only house the team's SUVs and Simmons' motorcycle, but the luxurious leather seats, desks and tables, bunkers and computer monitors. And they didn't scrimp on anything: Those monitors actually work when the team's Skype-ing with Monty (Tyler James Williams).

Check out the full video to get an up-close look at the team's souvenir money wall -- and to see where they keep Mae (Annie Funke) when she's "misbehaving."

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)