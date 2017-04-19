Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

And Round 1 goes to...

On Wednesday's Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, the IRT heads to Athens after a man was found beaten to death. At the top of the suspect list is Nazmi Dushku (Mike Dopud), a former Albanian boxer who has a chip on his shoulder and doesn't exactly refute Jack (Gary Sinise) and Clara's (Alana De La Garza) suggestion that he committed the murder to get revenge for a business deal gone bad.

"It's just business, but business can be tricky," he says in our exclusive sneak peek. "They don't pay on time, they finagle prices, they break promises. ... Greeks use their nationalism as prejudice against my people. They want to repress Albanians, keep us down."

But to quote Chumbawamba, "Every time I get knocked down, I get back up," Nazmi says. And no one is gonna keep him down - "not even the police."

Your move, Jack.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

