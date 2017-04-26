The IRT has a whole lot of 'splaining to do.

On Wednesday's episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Jack (Gary Sinise) & Co. are under investigation by the FBI after their mission in Kurjikistan goes awry and results in the death of a suspect. Each member will be questioned individually and first up is Jack. And as you can see in our exclusive first look, he is not amused as he's being read his rights.

The whole ordeal is reminiscent of Criminal Minds' 100th episode, in which the BAU had to explain themselves and their decision-making in the wake of Hotch (Thomas Gibson) pummeling The Reaper (C. Thomas Howell) to death after the super-unsub stalked his family and shot his wife Haley (Meredith Monroe) in the head. Is there the same type of self-defense explanation here?

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)