The CW announced early renewals for seven of its currently airing programs Sunday ahead of the network's presentations at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The biggest and happiest surprise was the pickup for the low-rated but critically acclaimed musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend starring two-time Golden Globe nominee and one-time winner Rachel Bloom.

"When you have great critical work and a critically acclaimed and [award-]nominated show like [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend], it deserves to be picked up," said CW President Mark Pedowitz when asked about the network's decision. "It has nothing to do with numbers. It has everything to do with [how] Crazy Ex, Jane the Virgin and the DC franchises have helped alter the perception of what The CW has become."

Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. in its second season, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is averaging just a 0.2 rating among adults ages 18-to-49 and drawing in an average of 553,000 viewers. But those numbers don't seem to bother Pedowitz much.

"Critically acclaimed, great programming, sometimes you just leave it on the air and hopefully it finds an audience," said Pedowitz. "I am hoping that happens. If it doesn't, I will have no regrets of having continued the series."

"It takes these very dark topics and puts a bright light [on them]," he continued. "To me it's something that should be on the air."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the parent companies of The CW.)