Now that Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) knows everything about Rebecca's past, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) will have her work cut out for her to keep everyone from learning the truth on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. But it seems the skilled liar has finally found one corner she can't weasel her way out of.

Despite her best attempts, the people in Rebecca's life will learn more about her past this season — and soon. "There's going to be a lot of revelations for people and there's things from her past that come back," showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna tells TV Guide.

Rebecca has always been able to manipulate her way out of situations like this before, but she'll have a hard time preserving her lies when someone shows up with some serious receipts!

