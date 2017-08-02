After what feels like an eternity, The CW's critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will return for its exciting third season this fall.

When we last saw Rebecca Bunch (co-creator and star Rachel Bloom), she'd just been left at the altar by Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III), who decided to become a priest instead of going through with his vows. Rebecca, who was finally getting everything she thought she wanted -- whether or not that is true is pretty obvious if you've been paying attention to this sharp and brilliant comedy -- then vowed to destroy Josh.

"If you thought this show was going to be funny Fatal Attraction, that's what we're going into this season," star Rachel Bloom revealed Wednesday during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "She is going into this season saying, 'I am a sexy, strong woman scorned.'"

Best TV Shows of 2017... So Far

Of course, that's easier said than done. "[Rebecca's] not very good at trying to be the femme fatale that she would like to be," said showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna.

As the show prepares for a dramatic shift and we prepare for the third season, there's quite a bit to unpack. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming down the pike.

Vella Lovell, Donna Lynne Champlin,, Rachel Bloom and Gabrielle Ruiz, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend



Rebecca's anger may actually be good for Josh: Although Rebecca is out for revenge this season, she also has a habit of pushing people to become their best selves. According to Vincent Rodriguez III, Rebecca's revengenda will actually help Josh to face the music and the fact that he tends to dive right into things without too much thought. "Josh is gonna hit a crossroads," he said. "Where does Josh see himself in the future? That's a struggle ... he's going to have to face head on. What's weird is, Rebecca is actually going to help facilitate that."

Adds Bloom, "Josh has lived his life thinking he's a good person, wanting to be a good person, not really knowing his true worth [and] undervaluing himself. Rebecca comes in -- we've always say that she's a pebble in a pond -- and causes him, and everyone, to step outside of their comfort zone."

Why Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Latest Heartbreaking Decision Was Also the Right One

Greg hasn't been forgotten: Although Bloom and McKenna refused to reveal whether or not we might see Santino Fontana's fan favorite Greg in Season 3 -- the character left West Covina during the first half of the show's second season to pursue his own dreams -- they said it's not off the table. Noting that Greg was a "massively important" character both in terms of Rebecca's life and within the story of the show, Bloom assured us his presence is still important and that they have not forgotten about Greg.

That being said, they also have not forgotten that Greg is one of the few characters who has found peace with his demons and escaped from the purgatory of West Covina. "I think one of the fun surprises of the show is that [Greg] was someone who seemed like he was maybe behind the ball more than some of the other characters and he was one of the ones who figured his stuff out and moved on," said McKenna.

So, you're telling me there's a chance?

They have the show's four-chapter arc mapped out: Each chapter of Rebecca's story -- which essentially equates to a single season of the series -- has been carefully mapped out by Bloom and McKenna. Each chapter has a distinct feel to it, both women know the final lines of each chapter, and they write each season as if each one could be the last. "We never worry about whether we have another season. We just do them the way we plan them," said McKenna.

The CW Boss Defends Renewing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

There's another new credit sequence: The show's opening credits sequences reveal a lot about where Rebecca is in her life and Bloom looks at them like conceptual videos. Although there's no word on what the third season's sequence will look like, they did reveal Joseph Kahn, who is well known for directing music videos, will be directing the new sequence as well as the fourth episode of the season, which is apparently a pretty big episode.

We're going to see more of Paula's family: Donna Lynne Champlin revealed that Season 3 will introduce Paula's parents in Buffalo. "You get more information about who Paula is and who Rebecca is, which just fills in the colors more [on] why we all do what we do."

There are a lot more ensemble songs this season: Now that storylines are intertwining and characters are coming together more often, the show is able to include more songs that are ensemble-based, which means the actors get to harmonize. Huzzah!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for Season 3 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/9c on The CW.