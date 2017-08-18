When Greg (Santino Fontana) left for Emory University last season, Grebecca shippers were devastated to see one of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's most popular couples split. Naturally, we had to ask Rachel Bloom whether or not we might see Greg again when Season 3 returns.

"He's definitely a presence in the show," Bloom told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "We don't want to give anything away, but we have not forgotten that character and that character is still very important to the show and to Rebecca. Whether or not we see him, it's not something that we've dropped."

The fact that there are spoilers to tell at all is probably a good sign for fans of Greg. Though according to Vincent Rodriguez III, there might be some tension between Josh and Greg were he ever to return to West Covina.

"I'm imagining -- how resentful is Josh that Greg left?" Rodriguez says. "But also, Greg's doing it though, so like Josh is jealous."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 13 at 9/8c on the CW.

