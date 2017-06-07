Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star Rachel Bloom would like you to know that she doesn't care about awards shows in a music video that definitely isn't campaigning for an Emmy.

"I don't care about awards shows," she sings repeatedly in the video while expressing her deep appreciation for the writer of Notting Hill. (In case you were wondering, Richard Curtis penned the 1999 film starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend centers on a woman named Rebecca (Bloom) who moves to West Covina, California to be closer to an ex-boyfriend from summer camp after she runs into him as an adult in New York City. But don't worry, it's more nuanced than that!

The show won an Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Choreography for the songs "I'm So Good at Yoga," "A Boy Band Made Up of Four Joshes," and "Settle For Me." Bloom also won a Golden Globe for her performance in the CW series.

Nominees for the 69th annual ceremony will be announced July 13 with the awards show scheduled to air September 17 on CBS.

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)