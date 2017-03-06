Coach star Craig T. Nelson has been tapped to lead Raised By Wolves, the buzzed-about single-camera pilot from Juno writer Diablo Cody and Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions.

Raised by Wolves, an adaptation of the U.K. comedy series of the same name, will find Nelson playing Paul "Grampy" Kosinski -- a baby boomer of meager means who both uses and helps his daughter Sheila, who's raising five quirky kids in the Midwest. The U.K.'s Channel 4 series, which ran for two seasons and ended in 2016, was the brainchild of columnist and author Caitlin Moran and her sister Caroline. Based on their childhood experiences, the show was praised for being irreverent and "refreshingly honest" for its portrayal of working class people.

Raised By Wolves would bring the veteran TV actor, who won an Emmy in 1992 for his Coach role as Hayden Fox, back to his half-hour comedy roots following turns on NBCs's Parenthood and CBS' drama The District. He'll star opposite Georgia King.