The next Lifetime movie will feature a whole lot of murder and a little bit of Love.

The network famous for salacious made-for-TV movies has pegged the subject of its next flick: The Menendez Brothers, says The Hollywood Reporter. And starring in the film will be Kurt Cobain's widow and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love.

The untitled film continues television's love affair with true crime, revisiting the 1989 high-profile case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their parents Jose and Kitty. Love will play Kitty. The film will focus on the alleged sexual and physical abuse that Lyle and Erik suffered from their entertainment executive father while Kitty looked the other way, and the suffering that caused the brothers to shoot their parents with shotguns.

Dick Wolf sets up Menendez Brothers case with Law & Order true crime series

Erik and Lyle remain in prison today for their crimes.

The Menendez Brothers are already the subject of another TV project in the works. NBC is preparing a true-crime Law & Order spinoff, with the first season focusing on The Menendez Brothers. That was announced during a wave of true-crime pickups and premieres, including CBS' JonBenet Ramsey special, a Lifetime JonBenet Ramsey film, Netflix's Making a Murderer, HBO's The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, FX's The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and ESPN's OJ: Made in America.

After time off from acting, Love returned in 2015 with parts in Sons of Anarchy, Empire and Revenge.