Here's something you didn't know you needed to see: Beetlejuice, Captain America, Jon Snow and more merrily singing the DuckTales opening theme.

Yes, TV Guide gathered your favorite cosplayers to sing that infectious tune and you can follow along in the video above. More importantly, you can also learn the proper lyrics if you didn't already know them. As an added bonus, feel free to compare the original to the new version, which features vocals from former American Idol contestant Felicia Barton.

The animated series centers on the high-flying adventures of trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie; his temperamental nephew Donald Duck; Launchpad McQuack; Mrs. Beakley and her granddaughter Webby.

Disney recently revived the beloved duck caper cartoon with a star-studded cast that includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Ben Schwartz as Dewey Duck, Bobby Moynihan as Louie Duck, Danny Pudi as Huey Duck, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Kate Micucci as Webbigail Vanderquack and Toks Olagundoye as Mr. Beakley.

Moana and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda also joined the show as Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera. He's described as a "brilliant young intern working for Gyro Gearloose, the personal mad scientist of Scrooge McDuck."

The Ducktales reboot currently airs on Disney XD.