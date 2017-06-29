Corinne Olympios is dropping her investigation into the incidents that happened on the first night of the Bachelor in Paradise shoot earlier this summer.

The reality star has been part of a media firestorm after allegations of misconduct were filed against the production following an intimate encounter between fellow contestant DeMario Jackson and Olympios. Warner-Horizon, the production company behind The Bachelor spin-off, shut down filming after the allegations were made and did an investigation which found no wrongdoing.

Olympios and her team then started their own investigation to discover what happened on the evening of shooting before production was shut down. She says she is now satisfied with what her team found in a new statement obtained by Variety.

"In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.

My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return. I understand the media's interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans' concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now."

Production has resumed for this season of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico with new rules to avoid a repeat of the Olympios situation, including a two-drink maximum rule and contestants verbally telling a producer they want to have sex before doing it on camera. Jackson will also not return for the season.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8. ABC has not yet announced a new premiere date.