Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders has added two more cast members to its already stacked roster.

Switched At Birth's Constance Marie and Madam Secretary's Carlos Gomez have joined the crew, Deadline reports. The limited series will take on the infamous case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents. Gomez is slated to play their father Jose Menendez and Marie will portray his sister, Marta Cano.

They join stars Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper as murderous siblings Lyle and Erik, along with Edie Falco as criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson. We previously reported that Law & Order vet Julianne Nicholson joined the cast as Jill Lansing, Abramson's co-defense council.

The series comes from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf and writer/producer Rene Balcer, and heads to NBC this fall.